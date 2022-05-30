Next on People & Places: An in-depth conversation with young millionaire Ibrahim Mahama

His name is usually mixed up with that of business mogul, Ibrahim Mahama who also happens to be the brother of former President, John Dramani Mahama.

He, therefore, uses the suffix – 'The Artist' after his name to differentiate and create a distinction between the two personalities.



Ibrahim Mahama The Artist rose to fame after showing off his artistic works at the 56th International Art Exhibition of the Venice Biennale in 2015.



After this, his career skyrocketed and today, he is an internationally recognized artiste putting Ghana’s name on the global map.



His works sell for millions of dollars and he owns six airplanes as part of his works in his ‘Red clay’ studio in Tamale.

The story about his childhood, passion for art, and consequent rise to fame is an interesting one which was carefully captured in this edition of People & Places. It airs on Tuesday May 31, 2022 on GhanaWeb TV.



Watch the video below:







