Next on People & Places: An in-depth look into Ga Mashie's history, lifestyle of natives

Some of the oldest histories of Ghana come from the indigenous people of the Ga Mashie communities of the Greater Accra Region.

Situated right in the heart of the Capital City, Accra, the residents of Usshertown and Jamestown, which make up the area, share a unique story about how their towns came to be named.



The area is also known to have the most populated yet multicultural constituency in the country – Odododiodio.



And even more significantly, there is an integral part of the Gas that is embroiled in several controversies, such as misconceptions about their wolomei (traditional priests).



In this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV, Numo Blafo III takes us through the community, detailing some of the never-heard stories that add up to the rich history of the Ga people.

EA/BOG