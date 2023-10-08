Next on People & Places: How 2023 Odwira began at Akropong

Drumming, gunshots, and merry-making characterised the first day of Odwira, the biggest festival of the people of Akropong, Lateh, and its environs.

During the festival marked as a purification ceremony and to commemorate the historic defeat of the Asantes by the Akuapems, a number of activities are observed.



For the first day, it is deemed a day for path clearing and as such, a number of rites are performed to make way for the receipt of the Odwira the following day; Tuesday.



GhanaWeb was at Akropong to capture the moments and we bring you all the details of the first day in the first episode from Akropong. This airs on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, on GhanaWeb TV.



