Next on People & Places: Learning about beautiful artifacts made from clay in Ghana

Sun, 27 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
It's time for another beautiful episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV.
This time, the team focused on the making of beautiful pottery artifacts from clay in Ghana.
This formed part of activities to mark the Ghana Month dubbed "Sankofa Series" by GhanaWeb.
The team visited the source - Kwahu, where many artisans make carefully crafted earthenware bowls (asanka), pots and ceramics.
The making of these age-long products will fascinate you. Join Wonder Ami Hagan and her team as they throw more light on how these are made:
Watch the video below:
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- Why you shouldn’t feed the baboons at Shai Hills
- People & Places: Eye-opening revelations about the baboons, snakes and other animals at Shai Hills
- People & Places: The story behind Shai Hills' baboons and how they came to be
- The sacred stool that determines the fate of virgins in Ghana
- People&Places: The story of the Sayu people who used leaves to communicate
- Read all related articles