Next on People & Places: Learning about beautiful artifacts made from clay in Ghana

It's time for another beautiful episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV.

This time, the team focused on the making of beautiful pottery artifacts from clay in Ghana.



This formed part of activities to mark the Ghana Month dubbed "Sankofa Series" by GhanaWeb.



The team visited the source - Kwahu, where many artisans make carefully crafted earthenware bowls (asanka), pots and ceramics.



The making of these age-long products will fascinate you. Join Wonder Ami Hagan and her team as they throw more light on how these are made:

