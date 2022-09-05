Next on People & Places: One-on-One with 17-year-old 2022 Overall Best Orator

Mon, 5 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
In this week’s episode of People and Places on GhanaWeb TV, we sit down with the Overall Best Orator 2022, Loise Mensah.
The 17-year-old second-year student of the Chemu Senior High School details her journey to winning this accolade with host, Etsey Atisu.
Loise Mensah beat 26 other contestants to land this feat.
Loise Mensah who is a second-year student of Chemu Senior High school also won the impromptu speech category.
But even more interesting is how unconsciously Loise had been preparing her entire life for this recognition.
Watch a snippet of what to expect in the full video that airs on GhanaWeb TV on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, below:
