1
Menu
News

Next on People & Places: One-on-One with 17-year-old 2022 Overall Best Orator

Video Archive
Mon, 5 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In this week’s episode of People and Places on GhanaWeb TV, we sit down with the Overall Best Orator 2022, Loise Mensah.

The 17-year-old second-year student of the Chemu Senior High School details her journey to winning this accolade with host, Etsey Atisu.

Loise Mensah beat 26 other contestants to land this feat.

Loise Mensah who is a second-year student of Chemu Senior High school also won the impromptu speech category.

But even more interesting is how unconsciously Loise had been preparing her entire life for this recognition.

Watch a snippet of what to expect in the full video that airs on GhanaWeb TV on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Tonardo gifted a brand-new $30,000 Mercedes Benz
Otto Addo rejected our calls to add Muntari to the squad - Alhaji Grusah
Meet the 1st First-Class Law Graduating Student of UPSA
Galamsey 'queen' Aisha Huang re-arrested, remanded by Accra Court
Traces of spermatozoa found on dead MCE's thighs - Report
Ellembelle DCE, police 'fight' over missing excavators
‘Bitter’ Owusu Bempah opens up one year after his arrest
Dr Kofi Amoah charges African leaders
Barker-Vormawor apologizes to Prof Steve Hanke
Ajax coach details why he has been benching Mohammed Kudus
Related Articles: