Next on People & Places: Spotlight on Ghanaian artist making art out of waste

His is a special kind of craft, an awe-inspiring one to be precise.

He transforms plastic waste of any form into beautiful art that is worth millions of cedis, even dollars.



Francis Essilfie Banton is his name and he hails from Winneba in the Central Region of Ghana.



Whilst discovering his love for art, he decided to tow a line that no other Ghanaian artist known has yet dared to.



He thought of how waste goes waste in our part of the continent and how best he can kill two birds with one stone; first by ridding society of waste that could have dire effects and then creating beautiful art for art lovers.



And so he did.

He tells his story about how it all began, the journey and where he sees himself moving forward in this edition of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV.



Join Wonder Ami Hagan as she brings you another insightful episode of the show with Guest, Essilfie Banton.



