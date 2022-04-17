Next on People & Places: The story behind Accra's unexplored waterfalls - Chenku

Next week on People & Places, we put the spotlight on the Chenku Waterfalls located in Dodowa.

The waterfall is the only one in the Greater Accra Region and demarcates the region from the Eastern Region.



Our Guest, Kofi Mpoanu tells us the waterfalls has a great story behind its discovery.



It is named after the god of the people of Obosomase and has some traditional rules that need to be observed by tourists who visit the place.

Details of all these will be shared in the next episode of the show airing on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, on GhanaWeb TV. Let's make a date.



Watch the video below:



