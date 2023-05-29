Next on People & Places: The unique festival and religion of the Ada people

We are still on the Ada story and in this next episode, Wonder Ami Adu-Asare and her guests explored the dynamics of the religion of this ethnic group as well as the details about its biggest festival; the Asafotufiami.

As part of the things discovered was the fact that the festival is marked within 7 days and each day has special rites and rituals that characterize it.



Among these rites are cleansing, ban on noise making, street parades among other things.



