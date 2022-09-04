Next on The Lowdown: Blakk Rasta talks about importance of Ghanaian entertainers in nation building

2
Sun, 4 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ace broadcaster, Blakk Rasta has underscored the importance of Ghanaian entertainers toward the development of the country.

He believes that the entertainment industry plays a key role in disseminating critical information that can bring change to society.

Taking his turn on GhanaWeb TV’s The Lowdown with Ismail Akwei, Blakk Rasta insisted that he will not conform to the worldly deeds of society but rather seeks to impact the lives of the poor and vulnerable through his music and advocacy.

“I will feel as though I was a failed celebrity or artist if I wear a necklace that is made of diamond while my key supporters are in the slums suffering. I must be seen doing something for them even before I can put myself first,” he stated.

Touching on his beliefs, Blakk Rasta opined that religion is more of mere a concept that he does not abide by but rather believes in spirituality.

Watch the revealing and compelling interview of Blakk Rasta on The Lowdown on Monday, September 5 on GhanaWeb TV.

Watch the promo below:

