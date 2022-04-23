1
Next on The Lowdown: Common misconceptions about Islam

Sat, 23 Apr 2022

In a series to analyse and understand the religious beliefs and practices in Ghana, GhanaWeb TV's flagship show, The Lowdown starts with the Islamic Religion for the next episode of the show.

Sheikh Kishk Bashir Yandu, an Islamic scholar takes us through some of the practices in Islam as well as debunks and educates the public on some of the misconceptions about the religion.

The Sheikh asserts that hausa is not the language of Muslims. Also, all citizens from the northern part of Ghana are not Muslims.

These and more are highlighted in this edition of The Lowdown with host, Ismail Akwei.

Watch this episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV as it airs on Monday, April 25, 2022 on ghanaweb.com

Watch some excerpts of the interview below:

