Next on The Lowdown: Common misconceptions about the traditional religion in Ghana

GhanaWeb Tv's flagship programme 'The Lowdown' continues the series of analysing and understanding the religious beliefs and practices in Ghana with the Traditional Religion for the next episode of the show with host Ismail Akwei.

A Ga Wulomo and the PRO for the Traditional Medicine Practice Council, Numo Blafo III carries us along with some of the teachings and rituals of people of the traditional worship in Ghana.



Numo Blafo III emphasises the point that every human being is naturally born a traditionalist as nobody teaches one how to worship God or the gods



The Ga Wulomo also recounts the story behind his bestowment as a wulomo adding that he tried so many times to run away from responsibility but was always unsuccessful, hence he accepted his fate.



Numo Blafo also elaborates on the education of fetish priests and wulomos in this episode of The Lowdown.

