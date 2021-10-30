Next on The Lowdown: Ex-gay details his experiences with hate and reasons for quitting

Abusive words, isolation, hate, mob attacks and many other vile actions are the repercussions people who identify themselves with the LGBTQI+ community suffer on a daily.

Next on the Lowdown show with Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei, ex-gay Aaron Adjetey Akrong bares all his experiences as a gay in a country that frowns on the acts of homosexuals as well as his reasons for deserting the LGBTQI+ community for good.



Among other things, Aaron Adjetey shares that he is in support of the Anti-LCBTQ+ bill before parliament and would be glad if could be passed into law.



Watch the next episode of The Lowdown Monday, November 1, 2021, on GhanaWeb TV on YouTube as we bring you these and other intriguing issues.

Watch the interview here:



