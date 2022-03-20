1
Next on The Lowdown: Ghanaians speak about how they are coping with economic hardships

Sun, 20 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Many Ghanaians have bemoaned the current hardships in the country, especially the erratic fuel price increment as it has led to an unreasonable increase in transport fares for commuters.

In this episode of The Lowdown with Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei, some Ghanaians share how they are coping with the current economic state of the country.

Our guests with IT, sales and media backgrounds also profer substantive solutions to the government of Ghana in managing the affairs of the nation.

Watch this week's edition of The Lowdown on Monday, March 21, 2022 on GhanaWeb TV.

Watch some excerpts of the interview below

