Next on The Lowdown: Living with sickle cell disease in Ghana

Sickle cell disease is among the least talked about health conditions in Ghana but it is a condition that affects a section of Ghanaians.

In a bid to create awareness of its overall impact, two advocates of the disease, Dr. Enam Sefakor Bankas and Dr. Nana Esi Duker-McMartey join Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei, host of The Lowdown, for the next edition of the show.



These advocates, who live with the disease, give insights into the life of persons living with the disease and interventions that can be implemented to improve the lives of affected persons.



Watch this informative episode of The Lowdown which airs on Monday, April 11, 2022, on GhanaWeb TV. See here for video