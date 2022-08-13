Next on The Lowdown: Meet the legendary journalist who encountered Nkrumah, Busia and Rawlings

Cameron Duodu, a legendary broadcast journalist and novelist was one of the most prominent journalists in Ghana in the '60s.

As widely known, this great man attained all of his feats by reading wide as he could not afford secondary and tertiary education due to financial constraints.



Mr. Duodu shares more of his life in the next episode of The Lowdown with the show's host Ismail Akwei.



The broadcast journalist who was once an editor of the Daily Graphic was fired from his position because he said something against the government at the time.



In his words, “I was sacked as an editor of the Daily graphic because I said something the government of that day didn't want.”



He recounted that, he moved to the United Kingdom in 1983 due to an urgent prompt he received from a stranger after he reported on the three judges that mysteriously went missing at the time.

“I was taking a pee in a public area near a restaurant when a man I don't even know mentioned my name and said, Cameron! Are you still in this country?” he said on the show.



Watch the revealing and compelling interview of Cameron Duodu on The Lowdown for more on Monday, August 15 on GhanaWeb TV.



