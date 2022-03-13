Next on The Lowdown: NPA speaks about the erratic fuel price increases in Ghana

Sun, 13 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei hosts Mohammed Abdul-Kudus, the Communications Manager of the National Petroleum Authority, on the next episode of The Lowdown.
Mr. Abdul-Kudus details some of the contributing factors to the inconsistent fuel price hikes; increase of prices on the international market.
The guest also explains why calls by Ghanaians on the government to use the crude oil produced in Ghana to satisfy our fuel needs haven't been heeded to yet.
Join the conversation on this episode of The Lowdown with Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei as it airs on Monday, March 14 on GhanaWeb TV.
