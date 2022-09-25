Next on The Lowdown: Role of the diaspora in the development of Africa

CEO of the Aaron Manvel Foundation and State Of African Diaspora's ambassador to Ghana, Millie Lorene Tucker and Gary Hope, the CEO of FLCC - Bring Back Hope Foundation underscore the need for African diaspora to help develop the continent in the next episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV.

According to the women trying to make and create a change in Ghana, our forefathers were sold into and made to develop strange lands. Thus, coming back home and developing their home country is the best thing to do especially when resources are available.



In a chat with Ismail Akwei, Millie Tucker and Gary Hope touch on a road network project they are embarking on in Ghana dubbed "Adopt a road in Ghana".



This project, they reveal is to help provide the country with good and safe roads void of accidents through the donations and contributions of fellow nation builders.

