Next on The Lowdown: The role of women in journalism

Next on The Lowdown, Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei sits with his guest, broadcast journalist Bridget Otoo to talk about women in journalism and how they are captured in the socio-political space in the media.

Bridget Otoo, an ardent advocate for women empowerment also pushes for a balance in the representation of men and women in newsrooms and programmes of the various media houses.



Our guest also, hilariously endorses "slay-queen" journalism as she explains that being a slay queen means a woman killing everything looks and intellectually related.



All these and more are highlighted in this conversation on The Lowdown as it airs on Monday, November 8, 2021, on GhanaWeb TV on YouTube.

Watch the interview here:



