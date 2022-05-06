Next on The Lowdown: Tourism as an economic tool for Ghana’s development

0
Fri, 6 May 2022

The tourism industry of Ghana is one of the major sectors that rake in revenue for the country.

In a bid to attain more heights in the country's tourism industry, Ismail Akwei discusses tourism as an economic tool for Ghana’s development with the deputy head of corporate affairs for the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi in the next episode of The Lowdown.

In this edition, Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi sheds more light on the just ended 2022 edition of the Kwahu Easter and paragliding festival and all the happenings in the three-day-long celebration in the town.

The deputy head of corporate affairs at GTA also touches on the plan to have more paragliding festivals, especially for the large number of people who were not able to fly during the Kwahu Easter celebrations due to bad weather as well as boost the local economy in the process.

Mr. Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi also talks about the challenges of this year's Kwahu Easter festival and the way forward in this edition of The Lowdown.

This episode of The Lowdown airs on GhanaWeb TV on Monday, May 9, 2022.

Stay tuned!

Watch some excerpts from the video below:

