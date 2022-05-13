Next on The Lowdown: Upclose with Ghana's only tandem paragliding pilot

0
Fri, 13 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Jonathan Quaye, Ghana's only tandem paragliding pilot, is our guest for the next episode The Lowdown with Ismail Akwei.

The pilot walks us through the rare activity that rose into prominence in Ghana during the Kwahu Easter celebrations.

In the next edition of The Lowdown, Jonathan Quaye discloses the number of studies and processes he had to pass through to become a tandem paragliding pilot as he explains that paragliding piloting cannot be studied online.

The tandem pilot furthered that paragliding gives him a special calmness in spite of the rush of adrenaline it comes with.

Join Ismail Akwei on this episode of The Lowdown as he dives deeper into the life of Ghana's only tandem paragliding pilot Monday, May 16 on GhanaWeb TV.

Stay tuned.

Watch excerpts from the interview below:

