Next on The Untold: Agnes Nyemi-Tei on how she came to accept her daughter’s condition

The month of October marks Down Syndrome Awareness Month and as part of GhanaWeb's way of creating awareness around the medical condition, we sat down with the mother of a child with Down Syndrome.
Agnes Teiko Nyemi-Tei has been married twice but it was her second marriage that led to the difficult pregnancy, from which she gave birth to her daughter, Todah.
"The gynaecologist who performed the operation on me came and in the morning, he took a close look at her and then he told me that my daughter looks like a child with down syndrome.
"I asked him, how?" she said.
She shares this and even more details about all the ups and downs of her life on this next episode of The Untold on GhanaWeb TV.
It airs this coming Monday, November 8, 2021, on the GhanaWeb TV channel on YouTube.
