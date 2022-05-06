Next on The Untold: The sacrifices of a single, physically-challenged mother for her children

After a brief break, The Untold on GhanaWeb TV returns this Monday, May 9, 2022, with the story of a woman that would cap the celebration of mothers across the world.

Mothers’ Day 2022 will be marked on Sunday, May 8, 2022, and the story of Victoria Hateka, a physically-challenged mother of two, who gave her all to fend for her two children, is expected to bring you all the inspiration you ever needed for such a season.



While she was not born the way she is, and with many setbacks her way, she tells the host of the program, Etsey Atisu, how she braced the storms in her life to ensure that especially her son got the best education possible.



This, she explained, is because she always knew that with a good education, he could get them out of the abject poverty they have been in all their lives.

Victoria Hateka also details how two of her marriages failed and how she was left to fend for two children, while still faced with all the daily challenges of being a physically-challenged person.



Here is a promo for the full video that will show on GhanaWeb TV on Monday, May 9, 2022:



