Next on The Untold: The story of the boy who became something out of nothing

Sun, 17 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

After the long break, The Untold on GhanaWeb TV returns with the story of Promise Kwaku Mawuto Fiavi, popularly known as Promise, one of the many gifted grandsons of the engineering legend, Apostle Kwadwo Kantanka.

Taking us on a journey about his life and how he came to learn the many creative things he does, Promise also shares some details about the hard lessons he has picked from being taught by his grandfather.

Being a young, creatively dynamic artist, he however has some regrets about the things he missed out on growing up as well as the many other things he wished he got to experience today.

These, however, he shared, have not taken away his immense joy that he took such a path in life.

Join Etsey Atisu, the Host of The Untold on GhanaWeb TV, as he takes you through the life of Promise.

It airs on Monday, July 18, 2022, on GhanaWeb TV.

Watch the promo below:

