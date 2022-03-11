Next on The Untold: This woman's garden has healing therapy

Fri, 11 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The Untold on GhanaWeb TV returns next week Monday, March 14, 2022, with the story of Mrs. Alberta Eku-Sika Addo.
The florist and entrepreneur shares her story about growing up at the time Ghana when the country was faced with a food shortage and how she helped feed people.
She also shares how her love for plants has helped her build a business that today serves as a healing garden to many people.
It airs this Monday on GhanaWeb TV on YouTube but ahead of that, here is a promo:
