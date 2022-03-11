1
Menu
News

Next on The Untold: This woman's garden has healing therapy

Video Archive
Fri, 11 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Untold on GhanaWeb TV returns next week Monday, March 14, 2022, with the story of Mrs. Alberta Eku-Sika Addo.

The florist and entrepreneur shares her story about growing up at the time Ghana when the country was faced with a food shortage and how she helped feed people.

She also shares how her love for plants has helped her build a business that today serves as a healing garden to many people.

It airs this Monday on GhanaWeb TV on YouTube but ahead of that, here is a promo:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
We wont go to IMF for 'small small' boys to dictate to us - Baafi
Ya Naa chides Nr minister
Shatta Wale warns critics for the second time
Your descendants won’t ever get the chance to play for Hearts - Akambi to players who left for free
Partey 'disagrees' with Arteta on lack of control in Watford win
68-year-old footballer reveals secret to fitness
Re-election should be in Hohoe, not Buem – Dr Joe Addae
We must strive to protect depoliticization of Deputy Speakers' position – Azar
SC ruling: NDC set the grounds for court’s actions – Woyome
MP shares video of Joe Wise affirming he can't vote as presiding Speaker
Related Articles: