‘Next to lead’ – Hopeson Adorye touts Alan Kyerematen for NPP flagbearer

Alan Kyerematen has been endorsed by Hopeson Adorye for the NPP's flagbearership

Failed parliamentary candidate for Kpone-Katamanso on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party, Hopeson Adorye, has endorsed the Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen as the next flagbearer of the ruling party.



In a post sighted by GhanaWeb on his Instagram page, Mr Adorye shared an image of the minister with a caption which is gradually turning out to be Mr Kyerematen’s campaign tagline.



“Next to lead,” he tagged the image of a smiling Mr Kyerematen on his Instagram page.

This comes after Empress Gifty Adorye, the wife of the failed parliamentary candidate endorsed Mr Kyerematen at a gospel event.



Mrs Adorye, an award-winning gospel artiste, introduced Alan Kyerematen as the “David of our time” at her gospel show organized on May 1, 2022.



The race for who becomes the next flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party is gathering momentum.



As the party prepares for the actual election to decide on its presidential candidate for 2022, two members have currently emerged as the lead contenders.



The two, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Trades Minister John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, are seen as leading in the race.

Their fight for the leadership reigns of the NPP has resulted in a growing trend of declarations by some party members on who they are rooting for in the contest.



Meanwhile, a former Director of Communications of the party, Nana Akomea, has suggested that the NPP consider the two as its pair for the 2024 presidential elections.



According to Nana Akomea, an NPP ticket of Dr Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen as president and vice-presidential candidate will boost the party’s chances of retaining power in the next elections.



