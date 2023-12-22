Ngleshie Amanfrom Queen mother holds breast cancer awareness seminar for female students

The programme was aimed at awaking the consciousness of the students about breast cancer

The divisional queen mother of Ngleshie Amanfro Nana Tambia IV has organised a day seminar on breast cancer awareness as well as menstrual hygiene for female students in the Ga South Municipality.

According to the queen mother the program will help the young ladies to be conscious of what may happen to them during those processes.



Nana Tambia urged the young ladies to occasionally check if there is lump in their breast., noting that majority of women diagnosed with breast cancer do not survive because their cancer is detected too late, and that awareness is always the first step in the battle against the disease.



"Detection is just the first step so check if there is lump in your breast." She stated.



The sensization program was done in partnership with British healthcare professionals who came from United Kingdom.

The Queen mother noted that breast cancer prevention is not simply about educating and empowering women but equipping health workers with the appropriate skills and attitudes is also crucial.



"Many women won't come forward because they don't want to go through the surgery and the stigma if they think they are going to die anyway." Says Jacqueline.



The organisers took time to address issues of personal and menstrual hygiene. Hoping that this workshop will benefit the young students.