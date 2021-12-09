Nhyiaeso MP Stephen Amoah makes court appearance

Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Dr Stephen Amoah

Police embark on crackdown against traffic offenders

Court issues warrant for Nhyiaeso MP's arrest



Nhyiaeso MP arrested for violating traffic regulation



The Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Dr Stephen Amoah, Thursday, December 9, 2021, appeared before the La Magistrate Court after a warrant was issued for his arrest.



Dr Amoah, on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, was arrested together with six others for violating road traffic regulations around the Airport By-pass in Accra.

He however failed to show up in court on Wednesday compelling the court to issue bench warrant for his arrest.



A statement by the police said "The Police this morning, Thursday, December 9, 2021, put before the La Magistrate Court, Dr. Stephen Amoah when he presented himself to the Police after failing to appear in court yesterday, Wednesday, December 8, 2021, in which a warrant was issued for his arrest.



"Dr. Stephen Amoah, was on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, arrested together with six others for violating road traffic regulations around the Airport By-pass.



"Details regarding his appearance in court will be provided by the Accra Regional Police Command in due course,” the police statement added.