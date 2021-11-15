Nhyiaeso MP apologises for ‘fight’ with Dafeamekpor

MP for Nhyiaeso Constituency, Dr Stephen Amoah

Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso Constituency in the Ashanti Region Dr Stephen Amoah has apologized for the scuffle that ensued between him and South Dayi colleague Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor.

He explained that although the scene was widely reported on various social media platforms and traditional media, it was exaggerated and only captured one side of the whole incident.



In a video which went viral, the two MPs are seen angrily exchanging words while colleagues try restraining them.



The two MPs could be heard hurling insults at each other after the Minority disagreed with the Majority in Parliament on the devastation of the tidal wave in the Volta Region.

Speaking on Akoma FM‘s weekend political show Wonsom over the weekend, Dr Amoah, who joined the show via telephone, told host Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin that “it’s rather unfortunate that scene occurred in the first place. I really apologize for what happened between myself and the South Dayi MP, Rockson Dafeamekpor”.



The confrontation in Parliament last Friday heightened after the Minority sought the authenticity of a picture used by the Majority during an initial press conference to address the cause of the tidal waves that have displaced many lives and destroyed millions of properties.



Explaining further, Dr Amoah, who sounded apologetic, noted that “the Minority deliberately wanted to create a scene and that explains the reasons the video only captured the part when people were trying to restrain me just to create a picture that I caused the whole argument”.