Nhyiaeso MP arrested among V8 drivers abusing traffic regulations

Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Dr Stephen Amoah

Police embark on crackdown against traffic regulations

7 drivers mostly using Toyota Land Cruiser V8 vehicles arrested



Drivers arrested for traffic infractions at Airport By-pass in Accra



Ghana Police Service has arrested the Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso and seven other drivers for not complying with road traffic regulations on Tuesday.



According to a police statement, Dr Stephen Amoah who was driving his car with registration number GT 7059 – 20, and the other drivers mostly using Toyota Land Cruiser V8 vehicles were arrested for offences such as careless driving, dangerous driving and causing road obstruction.



The drivers were rounded up at the Airport By-pass in Accra at about 4 pm and 6:30 pm on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

According to the police, the arrested drivers will be charged and put before court today, Wednesday, December 8, 2021.



Read the full police statement below:



POLICE DESCEND ON V8 ROAD TRAFFIC INDISCIPLINE



ON 07/ 12 / 2021 BETWEEN 1600 AND 1830 HRS THE POLICE MOUNTED AN OPERATION AROUND AIRPORT BY – PASS TO ARREST DRIVERS WHO WERE NOT COMPLYING WITH THE ROAD TRAFFIC REGULATIONS.



DURING THE EXERCISE, THE DRIVERS INCHARGE THE FOLLOWING VEHICLES WERE ARRESTED FOR THE OFFENCES OF CARELESS DRIVING, DANGEROUS DRIVING AND CAUSING ROAD OBSTRUCTION AMONG OTHERS:

1. DRIVER INCHARGE TOYOTA LAND CRUISER V8 WITH REGISTRATION NUMBER GN 5532 – 17, MR. JOSPEH BROWN



2. DRIVER INCHARGE TOYOTA LAND CRUISER WITH REGISTRATION NUMBER GT 7059 – 20, HON DR. STEPHEN AMOAH



3. DRIVER INCHARGE TOYOTA 4 RUNNER WITH REGISTRATION NUMBER GE 303 – 2O, MR SAMUEL A. ANIM



4. DRIVER INCHARGE TOYOTA LAND CRUISER WITH REGISTRATION NUMBER GE 1611 – 17, EMMANUEL KOFI OFORI



5. DRIVER INCHARGE TOYOTA HIGHLANDER 4×4 SUV WITH REGISTRATION NUMBER GE 14 – 21, MR. DIMINI ATUAHENE

6. DRIVER INCHARGE TOYOTA LAND CRUISER WITH REGISTRATION NUMBER GN 3516 – 18, MR. DANIEL BOATENG



7. DRIVER INCHARGE TOYOTA LAND CRUISER WITH REGISTRATION NUMBER GT 856 – 20, THOMAS ATINGA. THEY ARE BEING PROCESSED FOR COURT TODAY 8/12/2021.



THE POLICE ARE VERY DETERMINED TO ENFORCE THE LAWS OF THE COUNTRY. WE CALL ON ALL TO SUPPORT US IN THIS ENDEAVOUR.