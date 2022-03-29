2
Menu
News

Nhyiaeso MP wages war against deviant minors

Stephen Amoah Nhyaieso MP MP for the Nhyiaeso in the Ashanti region, Dr. Stephen Amoah

Tue, 29 Mar 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Member of Parliament for the Nhyiaeso in the Ashanti region, Dr. Stephen Amoah, has waged a war against minors engaged in anti-social behaviors in his constituency.

Dr. Amoah noted that a lot of school-going minors engage in activities such as alcoholism, weed smoking, and gambling.

Speaking to the media at a ceremony to present 1,000 dual desks and 20 computers and appliances to some schools in his constituency, the lawmaker said some of the minors are as young as 13-years-old.

Dr. Amoah said he has visited most of the weed-smoking lairs in his constituency and has engaged them on the need to stop such behaviors.

He warned that the weed-smoking camps and joints will be dismantled and the deviants who hide in them to perpetrate their anti-social activities, arrested.

Dr. Amoah said it was his wish that the youth in his constituency will be in school or learn a skill, and for that reason, he has distributed about 80 sewing, hairdressing, and barbering machines to some beneficiaries in the constituency.

To strengthen security and peace in the constituency, he said he was in the process of securing pickup trucks to assist the police in patrolling the area.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghana qualify for FIFA World Cup 2022
Ghana qualify for FIFA World Cup 2022
Ghana qualify for FIFA World Cup 2022
Presence of ambulance raises suspicion of bedridden MP brought to Parliament
E-Levy finally passed
E-Levy finally passed
Prophet Ogyam Nyame predicts doom for Black Stars in Abuja
Asamoah Gyan predicts countries that will qualify for World Cup, undecided about Ghana, Nigeria
Kwabena Agyepong joins NPP flagbearer race
14-year-old girl married off to 48-year-old man