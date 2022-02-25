Nigel Gaisie claims he rightly prophesied Russia-Ukraine crisis

Founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Nigel Gaisie

Russia deploys military invasion into Ukraine

US, others impose severe sanctions on Russia



Ukraine citizens flee country



Founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Nigel Gaisie has waded into the ongoing tension between Russia and Ukraine.



According to him, he prophesied the latest development between the two nations when he was led by the spirit in one of his ministrations.



Nigel Gaisie was responding to a social media user who was excited that the prophet had finally spoken on the Russia-Ukraine impasse.



“I have been waiting to hear from you about this Ukraine Russia saga and finally you have spoken” one Fosty Afizie posted in the comment section.

Nigel Gaisie responded saying, ‘I was Inspired to say it in one of my ministrations...LET THE WORLD PRAY,I SAW LOTS OF HARM...PNG”.



Earlier on, the prophet had posted a cryptic message suggesting the possibility of the conflict being witnessed in Russia-Ukraine.



He warned that the situation will escalate further.



He called on all Christians to continue praying for the nations.



“I saw a world leader saying BYE BYE TO THE WORLD.....1. I saw a lot of smoke in Europe, I saw a lot of factories going down. The Lord took my spirit to a known place in U.K and I didn't see it in its original form. I am seeing a lot of harm, let the world act quick...2.



"I saw alot of Strikes in Umuafia...3. I saw a substantive minister saying BYE BYE TO UMUAFIA..3. Let the people's assembly pray, let them pray,” Nigel Gaisie posted on his Facebook page.

Russia on Thursday February 24 launched a military operation on Ukraine following brewing tensions in the last few days.



Russia is demanding for an end to NATO's eastward expansion, which will affect Ukraine, a former Soviet republic.



See the post of Nigel Gaisie below







