Nigel Gaisie gives a hint of who will emerge NPP’s flagbearer for 2024 elections

The Founder and Leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has predicted the person who will win the NPP flagbearership race ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The man of God revealed that the winner of the flagbearership race will have an initial that begins with the letter ‘A’. He, however, urged the person to be cautious and vigilant to avoid losing the position.



“When the Lord took my spirit to the camp of the NPP, in August, or November, there is going to be a competition that might be in November or August, but somebody’s parochial interest wants to push it into August.



"The Lord said to the NPP, they should help themselves and push democratically as they are, they should not allow any individual’s interest to bring anybody on the horse because this horse cannot move.



“…the person that must win’s name starts with ‘A’ but if they don’t take care they will manipulate it, and what is not for who it must be, it will go to who it isn’t for,” he prophesied.



During last year’s 31st December Watchnight services at his church auditorium in Accra, Prophet Gaisie cautioned NPP members to abstain from anything that could damage the party's reputation.



Meanwhile, some prominent names as flagbearer hopefuls include: Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and Agric Minister Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto – none of them have officially declared their intent.

Kennedy Agyapong and former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyapong as well as one-time Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko, have publicly declared their intention to run for the position aiming to break the ‘8’ for the party.















AM/DA