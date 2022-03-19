Nigel Gaisie releases more 'Umuofia' prophecies with chilling details

Nigel Gaisie, Founder of the Prophetic Hill Chapel

The founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Nigel Gaisie, has released a new set of prophecies about an imaginary state called ‘Umuofia’ – the country which has similar bearings to present-day Ghana.



In a post on his social media handle with pictures of multiple reports on the Bawku conflict, he claimed credit for first seeing it in the spirit before its present manifestation.



According to him, he saw fire gutting properties and buildings collapsing with additional protest, gruesome accident and robbery attacks on travelers in the world and Northern region.

“I went into deep sleep and the Spirit of the Lord lifted my spirit. In my vision, I saw the world cry. A great storm blew, properties and lives were lost many parts of the world. People were left without shelter.



“The Lord lifted my spirit and in my vision, I saw fire gutting properties, homes, lives and buildings collapse. The Lord carried my Spirit man into the Northern part of Umiofia and I saw a protest, a spine chilling accident and robbery attack on travellers,” he posted on Facebook on March 17.



Gaisie also cautioned some townships within the Central, Western and Eastern regions to pray against kidnapping incidents, natural disasters and accidents.



“Let the people of Central region, Takoradi, Tarkwa and cape cost pray against natural disasters and accidents which ll take lives away. Let the people of Kwahu in Umuafia pray against kidnapping. A cry from the NORTH,” he added.



The latest prophecy by Nigel Gaisie is the second in the month of March.

His earlier prophecies said ‘Umuofia’ and the world at large were going to experience tremendous difficulty.



This he said is the fulfillment of all prophecies from December 31, 2021.



He said such hardship was going to push ‘Umuofia’ into becoming a Highly Indebted Poor Country (HIPC).



Read below the full prophecy by Nigel Gaisie:



