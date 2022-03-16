Nigel Gaisie releases new prophecies on ‘Umuofia’

Nigel Gaisie

The founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Nigel Gaisie, has released new prophecies about an imaginary state called ‘Umuofia’ – the country which has similar bearings to present-day Ghana.



According to him, ‘Umuofia’ and the world at large were going to experience tremendous difficulty.



This he says is the fulfillment of all prophecies from December 31, 2019.



In a post on his social media handle, he said such hardship was going to push ‘Umuofia’ into becoming a Highly Indebted Poor Country (HIPC).



“The Lord took me to the land of Philippines and I saw a storm and heavy rain take away lives and properties. I saw the world cry, I saw umuofia in darkness and crying. Umuofia will go into *HIPC,AGAIN*in the next few years,” parts of his post read.



“Let's check the Kitampo road again, let's check it. Says the Lord, there is a massive revival coming into the church.



The month of May And June....Let anybody believing God for the fruit of the womb, do their best...God will HONOR THEM. There is a wind about to blow in that regards. I saw a bus full of school kids, the end was lots of cry. Let the BIG HOUSE in Umuafia, Pray for their head,” he said.

Gaisie hinted at a change in the administration of ‘Umuofia’ where the elected administration will make agriculture the main driver of the economy.



“A regime is coming soon in Ghana, where most Ghanaians will be farmers. Agriculture will be the pride of the nation. survival of the fittest, survival of the fittest, survival of the fittest but the grace of God will help and cushion us to endure to the END,” he concluded.



Nigel Gaisie on 31st Night last year referenced “Umuofia”, a country with similarities to Ghana, when he delivered his prophecies. The Ghana Police Service had earlier cautioned men of God to desist from doom prophecies that cause fear and panic.



After the watch night services, Police served notice of prosecuting Men of God who went contrary to their directive.



They subsequent invited Nigel Gaisie to the Police Headquarters but later the preacher issued a statement that the invitation has been canceled.



Read below the full statement of Nigel Gaisie



THE PROPHETIC....PNG.



- A new virus panic to hit parts of the world just when the world is easing up from COVID.



- Drinking water and water bodies polluted causing scarcity of water not only in Africa but parts of Europe.

The Lord took my spirit into time, and in my vision, I saw prophecies of 31st December 2019 come to pass one after the other.



Lands, water bodies went dry,companies fold up, scarcity of food,commodities and a large crowd on the street of umofia angry and protesting.



The Lord took me to the land of Philippines and I saw a storm and heavy rain take away lives and properties.



I saw the world cry, I saw umofia in darkness and crying.



Umufia will go into *HIPC,AGAIN*in the next few years.



Let's pray for the Matriarch!



Let's pray for South Africa.



Let's pray for Guinea ????????



Let the world pray and people fasten their seatbelts,hard times are ahead but its for a season

Let's Pray More For The Security Services.



A big Servant Of God ,Needs Prayers.Heaven awaits him.



Majoy actors in Aso Rock will not continue their relevance,I saw an end to their rule.



Liberia,I didn't see a break,I saw a continuity.



I saw majority becoming,minority.



A woman will lead the world within the spirit and space of twelve years.



Sirrea Leone ,Freetown....I saw a massive cry in Bo''the land is crying fir change but those needed for the change are not choosing the right leader,unity unity unity.



Let's check the Kitampo road again,let's check it.



Says the Lord,there is a massive revival coming into the church.

The month of May And June....Let anybody believing God for the fruit of the womb,do their best...God will HONOR THEM*There is a wind about to blow in that regards.



I saw a bus full of school kids,the end was lots of cry.



Let the BIG HOUSE in Umuafia,Pray for their head.



A female musician ,this Easter your soul is crying but we are praying to avert it.



A regime is coming soon in Ghana,where most Ghanaians will be farmers.Agriculture will be the pride of the nation.



survival of the fittest, survival of the fittest, survival of the fittest but the grace of God will help and cushion us to endure to the END.