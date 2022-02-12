Nigel Gaisie reveals peace brokers in truce with Kennedy Agyapong

Nigel Gaisie with Kennedy Agyapong

Popular and controversial Ghanaian prophet Nigel Gaisie has finally smoked peace pipe with the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.

Nigel Gaisie who is the founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel has not been in the good books of the Assin Central MP for sometime now after he decided to expose what he calls “fake Prophets”.



The two have been exchanging words through various mediums anytime the opportunity avails itself with the recent one being Nigel Gaisie cursing the Member of Parliament.



But in a post shared on social media, Nigel Gaisie indicated that he has smoked peace pipe with the lawmaker.



He expressed joy that he had been able to meet the businessman indicating that what is ahead is bigger.



Read His Statement Here:

In the late evening of yesterday, 10th February 2022..



I visited Honorable Kennedy Agyapong, the Assin Central Constituency parliamentarian.



Right Rev. Doc. Nana Anyani – Boadum the presiding bishop of the Jesus Generation ministry and one of the leading pentecostal fathers in Ghana, facilitated this important meeting on my request.



Honorable Agyapong welcomed us warmly and showed a lot of magnanimity..



Honorable Rev. S.K Boafo

The former minister for Chieftancy, Religion and Culture and



Elder Oppong Bio were in the meeting, we had a fruitful discussion and my father’s advised me accordingly.



Peace is the ultimate that as a Christian one must always seek.What is ahead is very important and one must always be guided to seek that and protect it wholeheartedly.Mattew5vrs9….*Blessed are the peace makers for they shall be called the children of God’



God Bless Ghana.



God Bless Prophetic Hill Chapel.

And most especially my fathers



Dr. Anyani- Boadum



Honorable Rev S.K Boafo



Elder Oppong Bio



Honorable Kennedy Agyapong

And my Able Team*The Jesus Agenda,YEHOWAH)



God Bless..PNG