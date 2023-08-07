Niger Coup: Intervention is needed to protect democracy in West Africa – Kofi Bentil

Kofi Bentil is the Vice President of Imani Africa

The Vice President of Imani Africa and private legal practitioner, Kofi Bentil, has called on the Economic Community of West African States Monitoring Group (ECOMOG) to intervene in the coup situation in Niger to salvage the democracy of West Africa.

ECOMOG is the West African multilateral armed force formed by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).



Following the coup in Niger, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) directed the military to return to the normal government system or face possible military intervention.



In a Facebook post on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, the Imani Vice president urged ECOMOG to intervene in the situation in Niger to discourage the military in West African countries from taking such actions.



“Holding a gun does not increase a person’s stock of wisdom or make them a better person to lead. ECOMOG intervention in Niger will be great for democracy in West Africa and send a strong message that despots are not welcome. Get them out,” he wrote on his Facebook page.



Following the expiration of ECOWAS’ deadline to the military in Niger Monday, August 7, 2023, it is yet to be known whether the military intervention promised by the leaders of the West African states would be heeded to or not.

Background



The soldiers dissolved the country’s[Niger] constitution, suspended all institutions, and closed its borders to prevent intrusion.



President of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum had been held by the troops from the presidential guard early Wednesday with US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken promising his “unwavering support” to him.



Mali and Burkina Faso have suffered coups triggered by Jihadist unrest in recent years.





