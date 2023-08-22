Niger Coup: Let’s use diplomatic interventions – Chief Imam

National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu

Source: GNA

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Usman Nuhu Sharabutu, has called on African leaders to use diplomatic interventions to resolve the political turmoil in Niger.

“My appeal to those in charge of the affair is to take every measure to ensure that we resolve the situation without losing a soul so, we can sustain the peace.



“African nations must learn to resolve political differences without losing lives as we all have a common source and that is Prophet Adam,” he said during a press conference organised by the Muslim leadership in Ghana.



In attendance were Maulvi Mohammed Bin Salih, Ameer of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission; Sheikh Abubakar Ahmad Kamaludeen, National Imam of Shia Community, and Sheikh Amin Bonsu, Chairman of the Amin Bonsu, National Chairman of the Ghana Muslim Mission.



Also present were Alhaji Abubakar Yakub, a representative of the Imam of Ahlussuna Wal Jama and the National President of the Tijjaniya Muslim Movement, Sheikh Abdul Wadud Haroun Ciessey.



In a speech read by Maulvi Salih, the Muslim leaders said they were worried about the precarious situation in Niger and the decision of ECOWAS to deploy its military force into the country.



He said there could be a humanitarian situation arising and spilling over within the sub region should a civil unrest break out because of the ECOWAS military intervention.

At a time when most countries are undergoing economic crisis, he said, it was crucial for leaders in the subregion to be careful with decisions that could deepen socio economic challenges.



“On the principles and application of Justice, we demand that within the Sub-region, whatever we would do in any member country, a similar treat ought to be given to all other members of the sub region.



“Just as ECOWAS did not intervene militarily in Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso, Justice demands that a military force should not be an option in the case of Niger,” he said.



The Muslim leaders also urged the leadership of ECOWAS to be wary of the geopolitics and unhealthy competition of global powers that historically advanced their interests in latent confrontations and proxy wars.



“Nevertheless, we wish to strongly condemn the coup in Niger and in any other part of the sub region,” he said.