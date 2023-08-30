Niger: We are too poor to commit resources to war that we cannot win – Togbe Afede

The Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV

Source: GNA

The Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV, has added his voice to calls on the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) not to apply force in restoring constitutional rule to Niger.

He maintained that diplomatic approach should be adopted in tackling the military takeover in the North African country instead of the option of “war” being considered by the regional body.



“Wars are not easily won; what is happening in Ukraine should be good lessons to us. Diplomacy should be the way. I have absolutely no doubt in my mind… We are too poor to begin to commit resources to a war that we cannot win,” he said.



Togbe Afede XIV, speaking at the launch of the 2023 Asogli Yam Festival in Accra, also urged traditional authorities to help resolve chieftaincy issues in Ghana.



He said the resolution of chieftaincy disputes in the country would require honesty on the part of traditional leaders, stressing that if all chiefs “thread the path of strictest honesty, there will not be disputes.”



“Wherever there are disputes, somebody is not telling the truth so, I will encourage our chiefs to hold to the path of strictest honesty so, we can establish peace on the chieftaincy front and also fight the cause of peace across our country and our continent,” he said.

The occasion, which also launched the 20th Anniversary of Togbe Afede’s reign as Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, brought together traditional leaders from the Volta Region, The Paramount Chief of Essikado Traditional Area in the Western Region, Nana Kobina Nketsia V, members of the diplomatic corps, the clergy, and other dignitaries.



Togbe Afede, in his address, stressed the importance of peace to the development of nations.



He said the Asogli State believed in “working together” to strengthen peace hence his determination to work towards resolving outstanding chieftaincy issues in the country.



“Peace and stability in Ghana have been magnets that have, and continue to attract investors to the country so, let us remember that between peace and anarchy, there is no choice,” he stated.



The festival themed: “20 Years of Selfless and Inspiring Leadership” has been scheduled to take place from September 2, 2023, to October 8, 2023, with series of activities in the Volta Regional Capital, Ho.

Nana Kobina Nketsia, in an address, extolled the virtues and leadership qualities of Togbe Afede, indicating that the Agbogbomefia’s kingship had been impactful throughout the years, as he continued to champion development across sectors.



He praised Togbe Afede for exercising good judgement at all times, indicating that leaders should have the conscience to decipher good from wrong.



“You cannot lead with arrogance, you cannot lead if you’re full of impunity…Selflessness, humility, truthfulness are the mark of this very honourable man,” he said, adding that Togbe Afede’s leadership was celebrated throughout Africa.



Other traditional leaders and members of the Asogli Traditional Council praised Togbe Afede for sustaining the traditions and customs of the people over the years.



In attendance was renowned surgeon and poet, Prof. Lade Wosornu, who encouraged Togbe Afede to continue to promote peace and maintain integrity at all times.