Niger coup: The situation is worrying; Ghana has to be very careful – NDC MP

MP for Wa Central, Dr. Abdul- Rashid Hassan Pelpuo

The Member of Parliament for Wa Central, Dr. Abdul- Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, has described the recent coup situation in the West African sub-region as worrying and urged Ghana to be cautious.

Dr. Pelpuo accused the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) of not showing enough commitment to seek peace and stamp out a coup in the West African Sub-region.



He suggested that Ghana need to review the leadership style and mend the loopholes before a similar situation happens in the country.



Speaking on the AM SHOW on Joynews on August 10, 2023, the Member of Parliament for Wa Central admonished Ghana to be vigilant and approach the coup situation in Niger in a manner that will serve the interest of the general public.



“With what is happening all around us, it's a terrible thing. It's a worrying situation. It presupposes that Ghana has to be very careful in what we are doing. “I think that Ghana should take it up, study it very quickly, and see how we can resolve our own issues.



"Or else all the red lines that could happen, that could bring about a coup d'etat in a country. Ghana has passed them all. But thankfully, we have come to a point where we are committed to peace and know political transformation, of changing government as a result of democracy. So we need to state them all. We need to study what is happening and we need to make sure we approach this issue in a manner that can serve our national interests. At the moment, I think that Ghana is at the edge,” he warned.



The MP for Wa Central chastised ECOWAS for their inability to curtail the menace of the coup in the West African sub-region and called on them to conduct a study to pinpoint the reasons for the military takeover in some West African countries and work on them.

“It also presupposes that we should begin to examine the central reason why these countries under ECOWAS are not showing enough commitment to seeking peace. The pronouncement about Niger, for example, gave them one week to hand over meanwhile Buhari was denied by his own Senate military option.



“They[ECOWQAS] are not intelligent enough for us to have trust in them as an overpowering military organization that can serve the people.



"So the problem also is that we are beginning to see a transformation, an international transformation within West Africa that should question the real leadership style going on. Because if the military is more interested in taking power. There must be some reasons and we need to do some study about it ,"he said.



BS/OGB



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV below:









You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:











