Niger coup: Use Islam to resolve crisis not 'misplaced' military invasion – COMOG

ECOWAS leaders in a group photo after a summit in Abuja

The Coalition of Muslim Organisations, Ghana (COMOG) has reacted to the Economic Community of West African States’ (ECOWAS) follow-up reaction to the coup in Niger.

A statement issued by COMOG, today, Friday, 18 August 2023, said the mode of intervention chosen by ECOWAS is a “misplaced option, as it would have more catastrophic consequences in the sub-region than anticipated”.



According to COMOG, it believes that using “religious leadership intervention to negotiate for the restoration of democracy in Niger remains the best option".



“We are aware that Nigerian Muslim clerics are exploring that window and it will not be out of place for ECOWAS to consider same. It is our hope that the Government of Ghana will so heed to this suggestion.”



The Coalition also expressed concerns about the effect of sending troops from Ghana to Niger on the country’s budget "especially when our economic indices are not in the best of shapes”.

The coalition is of the opinion that the level of unemployment among the youth, with its security implications, should be a concern to the government at this particular time, as a “military intervention can easily create accessibility to sophisticated weapons by the youth in the sub-region”.



It reiterated the need for a better option in resolving “the impasse in Niger other than military intervention”.



Meanwhile, there is growing public disapproval of Ghana’s involvement in contributing troops to the West African Standing Force to fight the military junta in Niger.



Various civil society groups, academicians, politicians and security analysts have condemned the move, calling rather for diplomatic efforts to resolve the situation.