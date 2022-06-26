Nigeria High Commissioner calls for boosting of relations

Ibok-Ete Ekwe, the Nigeria High Commissioner in Accra

Mr Vadm. Ibok-Ete Ekwe, the Nigeria High Commissioner in Accra, has called for the reinforcement of the existing cordial relations between Ghana and Nigeria in the wake of security and terrorism threats in recent times.

He said it was pertinent for the citizens of the two countries to interact regularly and sustain the cordial relations and be more responsible in their cooperation to help ward off security challenges emanating from terrorists' activities.



The Nigeria High Commissioner made the call when a delegation of the Nigerian Community in Wa accompanied him to pay a courtesy call on the Upper West Regional Minister, Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih at his office on Thursday.



The Commissioner, who is on a two-day visit to the region, would interact with the Nigerian Community and learn of their problems and challenges regarding their stay, and as well know the number of Nigerians staying in the region.



The High Commissioner said aside from the security challenges, citizens of the two countries must also focus and show concern about development issues.



Mr Ekwe Ibas encouraged investors of the two countries to collaborate and invest in productive areas that could enhance trade and services to improve livelihoods.



Dr. Bin Salih said the Nigerian Community in the region was law-abiding and related well with people in the communities without any discrimination.

“We need to enhance our relations and make it more productive to bring benefits to our people”, he said.



Talking about security, Dr. Bin Salih said apart from the terrorists’ threats in neighbouring Burkina Faso, the region had been relatively peaceful.



He said the security agencies in the region were working to enhance the existing peace for the people to go about their businesses without any fear or hindrance.



Mr Ken Amaraegbu, a member of the Nigerian Community in the region, said the members had integrated well with the people and were living as family members.



He said the Nigerians in the region were much secured as they were law-abiding and therefore had no problems with both local and government authorities.