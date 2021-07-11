Nigeria Presidential Advisor calls on Chief Imam

Yerima Of Gobir meets the National Chief Imam of Ghana, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu

Source: Muhammed Faisal Mustapha, Contributor

The Yerima Of Gobir, a Local Government Area, Sokoto State in Nigeria, Alhaji Sani Mohammed Gobir, and the former Deputy Organiser of the USA branch of the New Patriotic Party, Alhaji Ali Suraj, have called on the National Chief Imam of Ghana, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu.

The visit was to fraternize with the National Chief Imam and to seek for his prayers for Nigeria and President Mahammudu Buhari over current situation confronting the country.



The Chief Imam offered a special prayer calling for Allah's mercy on Nigeria.



According to Dr. Nuhu Shaributu, there are many issues affecting Nigeria hence his request to Allah is to bring peace and stability and unity for the country to move forward in peace and harmony.



"Ghana and Nigeria are brothers and what happens to Nigeria affects us hence the need to pray for peace and harmony for both Nigeria and Ghana" he noted.



The Chief Imam also prayed for Alhaji Ali Suraj and his family and the new born baby which was the reason for the visit of Yerima's to Ghana to the Chief Imam for prayers.

On his part, the Yerima of Gobir, Alhaji Sani Mohammed Gobir who is also the advisor to President Mahammudu Buhari expressed his profound gratitude to the National Chief Imam for the warm reception accorded him and his entourage and prayed for long life, strength and prosperity for the Chief Imam.



According him, he believes that anything that the National Chief Imam prays on yields positive results and therefore believes that the prayers from the Chief Imam will manifest and have a positive impact on the current crises Nigeria is currently facing.



The spokesperson for Hon. Ali Suraj, Suleiman Alhasan hinted that there will be a durbar of Chiefs in Kumasi to welcome the Yerima of Gobir.



The short ceremony will form part of the Yerima's visit to familiarize with the Zongo Chiefs and opinion leaders within the country.