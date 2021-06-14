Nigerian High Commission in Ghana mourns late Alhaji Razak El-Alawa

Ambassador Gambo Yusuf Hamza, Ag. Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana

The Nigerian High Commission in Ghana on Saturday, June 12, 2021, mourned with the family of the late veteran journalist, Alhaji Razak El- Alawa in the final funeral rites held at the Jubilee Park in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital.

It described the late El-Alawa as "a dynamic servant of Nigeria in Ghana and one of the strong pillars of the Yoruba community in Ghana". The High Commission was represented by the Head of Chancery, Ibrahim Abdulazeez Hong.



A popular name in Ghana's media space, the late Sheikh Abdul-Razaq El-Alawa died on Monday, May 3, 2021. He was a three-time Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) winner and remains the only journalist to have done so.



He was also a former OVA President, former OVA Council of Elders Member, former UG Alumni Council Member and former OVA President Greater Accra Branch.



Read the speech below:

"I write on behalf of myself, the entire staff of the Nigerian High Commission, Accra and indeed the Nigerian Community in Ghana, to convey our heartfelt condolences on the sudden demise of an illustrious son, a dynamic servant of Nigeria in Ghana and one strong pillar of the Yoruba Community in Ghana, Sheikh Abdul-Razaq El-Alawa.



Our thoughts go out to the family of the late Sheikh, the entire Yoruba Community in Ghana as well as the Council of Elders at this difficult time



Sheikh, who was also a veteran journalist and media ICON, will be remembered for the indelible mark he left in the profession both in Nigeria and Ghana. While the loss seems painful, we are hopeful that the family will be comforted by the enduring legacy he left behind and continue therein.



He is gone but his spirit lives on. We pray that Al-janatul Firdaus be his final abode.