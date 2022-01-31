Nigerian arrested with over 600 ATM Cards faces fresh probe

The accused is currently facing two counts of electronic trafficking and stealing at the court

The state has commenced a new investigation into the activities of a Nigerian national arrested with some 656 Automated Teller Machine (ATM) debit cards connected to nine banks operating in Ghana and Nigeria.

Bachir Musa Aminou, 42, who is facing two counts of electronic trafficking and stealing at the court, pleaded not guilty and has been remanded by the Circuit Court.



However, his lawyers' attempt to seek bail for him at the High Court could not be moved due to the latest development.



In court on Monday, an Assistant State Attorney for the Republic told the High Court presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo that, the state has launched a new investigation into the activities of the accused and could not make it public.



After an in-camera hearing between the lawyer of the Applicant and the court, the case was adjourned to February 28 for mentioning.



While adjourning the case, Her Ladyship Justice Osei Marfo said, “by reasons of new development from prosecution, which for security reasons cannot be disclosed in public but made know to counsel for applicant in-camera, this application cannot be heard until the investigations the Republic have launched into the alleged activities of the applicant are completed.”

Background



Prosecution led by ASP Yakubu said Aminuo was arrested at KIA for possessing 656 ATM debit cards bearing different names.



During interrogation, prosecution said the accused stated that the ATM cards were given to him by one Rabiu Suleiman based in Kano State, Nigeria, to be given to one Baffa Bawarije, a Nigerian based in Daira Night City Hotel, Dubai.



ASP Yakubu said preliminary investigations revealed that on September 12, this year accused was arrested while boarding Ethiopia Airline E.T90 en route to Dubai.



Prosecution said when the accused was searched, 656 ATM debit cards bearing different names were issued by eight Nigerian banks and one Ghanaian Bank respectively.

Again, accused had on him $12,000, prosecution said.



ASP Yakubu said further investigations showed that accused first visited Ghana on April 29, this year, through Aflao border, and departed to Dubai on May 26, this year.



“Accused second visit to Ghana was on August 20, this year and was arrested the day of his departure to Dubai,” prosecution told the court.