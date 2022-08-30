Nigerian-based Ghanaian doctor recognized for his contributions to humanity, healthcare promotion

Dr. Abdul Razak Toure with the Kebbi Governor

A Ghanaian medical and media practitioner based in Nigeria, Dr. Abdul Razak Toure, has received yet another award for his continuous contributions to the country by way of uplifting the youth.

In a letter made available to GhanaWeb, the West African ICON Awards (Wamma Afrik Icon Awards) said that Dr. Razak Toure’s works in ensuring that people get proper healthcare is also the reason for which he was honoured.



“Sir, this honour was as a result of your effort and good works in upliftment of mankind with special emphasis on West Africa teaming (men, women and kids), on free healthcare and screening of illnesses ranging from diabetes, hypertension, malaria, sickle cell disease and others.



“You have used and still using your good offices with your resources to provide enabling environment and friendly atmosphere, standard of living to great people of West Africa,” the letter said in part.



The letter also indicated that beyond the recognition, it was worth mentioning that the name of Dr. Abdul Razak Toure, who is also the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Global Hijama Medical Centre, and CEO of Hijrah TV Network, was high on the lips of many people.

The West African Icon Awards is a flagship fiesta of the West African Music and Movie Awards (WAMMAAfrik) which celebrates, appreciates and honours excellent achievements in the field of humanity and those who have been supporting the well-being of mankind.



WAMMA Afrik’s recognition of Dr. Razak Toure was as a nominee for the 2022 Icon Award of the Year in the category of West African Community Health Icon Award of the Year.



The Nigerian-based Ghanaian doctor was also inducted as WAMMA Afrik patron.



In another development, the Governor and Permanent Secretary of Kebbi State in Nigeria, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has donated a full house to Dr. Toure’s organization, Global Call Hijama Medical Center.