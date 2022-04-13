Nigerian convicted over attempt to acquire Ghana Card

The Offinso Circuit Court has convicted a Nigerian citizen for trying to acquire a Ghana Card

The Offinso Circuit Court has convicted a Nigerian citizen, Justin Jeff Manu, for falsely representing himself as a Ghanaian in order to acquire a Ghana Card contrary to the law.

In a press release signed by the Ag. Head, Corporate Affairs for National Identification Authority (NIA), Dr. Abudu Abdul-Ganiyu stated that the court presided over by His Lordship Frederick Kwabena Twumasi also convicted the accomplice Mary Fowaa.



“On Thursday, 24th March 2022, Mary Fowaa went to the NIA District Office in Offinso South to vouch for Justin Jeff Yaw Manu. According to Mary Fowaa, Justin Jeff Yaw Manu is one of the three children she gave birth to whilst living in Nigeria.



“In the course of the interview, the Assistant Registration Officer at the Offinso South District of the NIA noticed some discrepancies in Justin Jeff Manu’s answers and suspected he was not a Ghanaian. Upon further interrogation at the NIA District Office, Justin admitted that he was not a Ghanaian,” Mr. Abdul-Ganiyu narrated.

