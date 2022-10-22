20
Menu
News

Nigerian lecturer, children strip and beat young woman for allegedly snatching daughter’s boyfriend

Nigerian Lecturer Beats Girl Images from how Nigerian Lecturer assaulted young woman with children

Sat, 22 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A Nigerian lecturer and his children have allegedly beaten and stripped a young woman naked after she reportedly fought his daughter over a man.

In a video shared on Linda Ikeja’s blog, Mr Ayokhai who reportedly lectures at the History and International Relations department of the Federal University assaulted one Blessing Mathias in her room while she was barely dressed.

The father and children dragged her out of her room commanding her to kneel while they caned her with branches from a tree.

Blessing, who was outnumbered by the family begged for them to stop abusing her, but the family came at her stronger.

In the background, a young woman could be heard saying “flog her, flog her.”

After the family had beaten Blessing, they moved her into their car and stripped her naked by cutting off her clothes.

In an Linda Ikeji Blog reports, before Blessing was attacked, she had beaten the lecturer's daughter, Emmanuella, for attempting to snatch her lover.

Their fight continued after she found out that Nuella had her boyfriend's number on her telephone, which she refused to delete.

Blessing gathered her companions to beat Emmanuella, slapping and hitting her from various points while demanding she erases the number.

Days after the fight, Emmanuella in the company of her dad, Fred Ekpe Ayokhai, and his sibling, Praise Shola, and others counter-attacked.





Watch some GhanaWeb TV programmes below







ADA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ofori-Atta has failed miserably, why can't he be fired? - Kofi Oduro
NDC jabs NAPO
'I saved Akufo-Addo’s life in 2006 – Captain Smart
GH¢17m galamsey money: Why minister responded
How Haruna Iddrisu drilled Akufo-Addo’s nominee over his jump from High Court to SC
UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss resigns days after Kwasi Kwarteng's sack
Profile of new GES Director-General, Dr. Eric Nkansah
How Captain Smart was arrested by NIB agents - Eyewitness account
Captain Smart arrest: Barker-Vormawor slams Akufo-Addo
Sam George 'begs' NDC to 'free' Akufo-Addo