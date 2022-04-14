Nigerian sentenced for attempting to acquire Ghana Card

File photo

A Nigerian man, Justice Jeff Manu, has been convicted by the Offinso Circuit Court in the Offinso South District of the Ashanti Region for falsely representing himself as a Ghanaian in order to acquire a Ghana Card.

A Ghanaian, Mary Fowaa, who is his accomplice, has also been convicted.



Both were convicted to a one-year- jail term or 200 penalty units.



A statement issued by the National Identification Authority (NIA), signed by its Acting Head of Corporate Affairs, Dr Abudu Abdul-Ganiyu said: “On Thursday, 24th March 2022, Mary Fowaa went to the NIA District Office in Offinso South to vouch for Justin Jeff Yaw Manu. According to Mary Fowaa, Justin Jeff Yaw Manu is one of her three children she gave birth to whilst living in Nigeria.

“In the course of the interview, the Assistant Registration Officer at the Offinso South District of the NIA noticed some discrepancies in Justin Jeff Manu’s answers and suspected he was not a Ghanaian. Upon further interrogation at the NIA District Office, Justin admitted that he was not a Ghanaian.”



The NIA Officials then drew the attention of the District Police, who after investigations, arraigned the two.