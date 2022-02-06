Nigerian singer and actress honours three legendary African queens for black history month

Tosinger as Queen Nzinga

Source: We3Queens Africa

Atlanta-based Singer and Actress, Tosinger, launched a unique artistic human art installation project tagged ‘We 3 Queens’ to honour legendary African Warrior Queens who fought colonialism. Out of the many in history, she selected: Queen Nzinga of Ndongo and Matamba (Angola), Queen Mother Idia of the Benin Kingdom (Nigeria), and Queen Yaa Asantewaa of the Ashanti Tribe (Ghana).

Using a silent form of method acting, Tosinger will take on the persona of these Queens and sit on display per a timed schedule at various spaces to attract, engage and educate her audience.



According to her, “This project aims to educate, empower and bring about about cultural awareness, identity and appreciation through art (costuming), multimedia and performance art (acting), during Black History Month and beyond to enlighten the community who may not know that in times past, royal African women in positions of power fought for justice and resisted slavery and colonial powers.”



To kick off Black History Month in this very unique artistic way, Tosinger recruited the talents of Hollywood’s Costume Designer Bisola Salimonu-Saintil, Celebrity Make-Up Artist Adebola Oyeku, and Professional Photographer Zhenya Townley for a photography session preceding the live art/human art installation events.



About Tosinger



An eclectic Actress and a Musician, Tosinger is a product of SCAD Atlanta & has been active in the Arts, Music, Film & Theatre scene since 2011 in Atlanta. As the Queen on duty & Producer of 'We 3 Queens', she brings her essence, energy, and passion for African cultural preservation, love for the continent and the diaspora, & artistic expressions to the exhibition of 'We 3 Queens'.



About Queen Nzinga

One of the great women rulers of Africa, Queen Anna Nzinga of Angola fought against the slave trade and European influence in the seventeenth century. Known for being an astute diplomat and visionary military leader, she resisted Portuguese invasion and slave raids for 30 years.



About Queen Idia



The first Queen Mother (Iyoba) of the Benin Kingdom in Nigeria is a world-renowned warrior Queen and mystical medicine woman during the 16th century. She played a very significant role in the rise and reign of her son. She was a fearless Army General who led the Armies of Benin on several successful battles. Her image on a commemorative traditional ivory mask became one of the most popular works of art in black history and was used as the brand symbol of FESTAC ‘77 in Nigeria.



About Queen Yaa Asantewaa



An Ashanti warrior queen, born around 1840, rose up to lead an army against the invading British. She was also the Gatekeeper of the Golden Stool. The Golden Stool is an emblem of the Ashanti kingdom, cultural system, and power and when Sr. Frederick Mitchell Hodgson attempted to sit on the sacred stool, she led a rebellion and became an image of strength and resistance.