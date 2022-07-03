56
Nigerians on social media mock Ghana’s decision to go to IMF

Sun, 3 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians suffering economic hardship

Government signs up for an IMF programme

Opposition mock government for decision to seek IMF support

Thanks to social media and to news agencies, news travels very fast across the world, such was the case with Ghana’s July 1, 2022 decision to turn to the International Monetary Fund amid an economic downturn.

The press release signed by Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, announcing that formal talks were set to begin went viral with varied reactions – most of them critical of the government.

Across the region, it appears that citizens of Ghana’s main ally and rival – depending on what metrics are being used – Nigeria; also took an interest in the economic development that hit the former Gold Coast.

Views GhanaWeb monitored especially on Twitter, showed Nigerians ‘celebrating’ their situation, that they had not gotten as bad as to seek IMF support by way of a programme.

Others were also shading fellow Nigerians who have perennially insisted that Ghana was a better economy as compared to theirs.

A former Senator, Shehu Sani was among the commenters, he tweeted: "Ghana is reportedly in talks with the @IMFNews for loan. It’s becoming evident that the Ghanaian economy is also in trouble."

Another tweep said: “Even with our subsidies, we're not near Ghana's precarious situation, reason Nigeria is never in any red zone of world bank's ratings and statistics but Ghana has been there for years before seeking for bail out from IMF now that'll sink them further.”

