Nigerians on social media mock Ghana’s decision to go to IMF

Ghanaians suffering economic hardship

Government signs up for an IMF programme



Opposition mock government for decision to seek IMF support



Thanks to social media and to news agencies, news travels very fast across the world, such was the case with Ghana’s July 1, 2022 decision to turn to the International Monetary Fund amid an economic downturn.



The press release signed by Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, announcing that formal talks were set to begin went viral with varied reactions – most of them critical of the government.



Across the region, it appears that citizens of Ghana’s main ally and rival – depending on what metrics are being used – Nigeria; also took an interest in the economic development that hit the former Gold Coast.



Views GhanaWeb monitored especially on Twitter, showed Nigerians ‘celebrating’ their situation, that they had not gotten as bad as to seek IMF support by way of a programme.

Others were also shading fellow Nigerians who have perennially insisted that Ghana was a better economy as compared to theirs.



A former Senator, Shehu Sani was among the commenters, he tweeted: "Ghana is reportedly in talks with the @IMFNews for loan. It’s becoming evident that the Ghanaian economy is also in trouble."



Another tweep said: “Even with our subsidies, we're not near Ghana's precarious situation, reason Nigeria is never in any red zone of world bank's ratings and statistics but Ghana has been there for years before seeking for bail out from IMF now that'll sink them further.”



Below are other reactions

@realkelvin07 we were having a debate days ago, here you go. I told you Ghana's huge PR won't take them too far, the collapse is staring them in their faces, not up to 2wks we had this conversation here — Souljah (@jeffphilips1) July 1, 2022

Egypt will receive a $500 million loan from the World Bank to help finance its wheat purchases as prices skyrocket because of the Russian-Ukraine crises, the bank said.



Ghana is also approaching IMF for quick assistance.



Despite all, Nigeria is subsidising its economy. — Jolayemi (@Jeleelgcfr) July 1, 2022

We the blessings God has given Nigeria, we should be well enough in our country to look after our neighbours. Ghana just went to IMF for support, Nigeria should be rich enough to bail out other African countries. But look at us, we are also borrowing money everywhere???????? — Toyyib Adewale Adelodun (@taadelodun) July 1, 2022

And then this headline says a lot more about the situation than TwitterNG detractors of Nigeria are willing to admit when it comes to Ghanahttps://t.co/xwOdsjIy0S — Waheed Alabede - Gaskiya Tafi Kobo (@wFalabede) July 1, 2022